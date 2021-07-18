Highs of 29C expected today as heatwave to last until Thursday

The country will be basking in the fine weather for a little longer than expected as the heatwave looks set to last until Thursday.

Met Éireann says temperatures should reach anywhere between 26C and 29C in parts of the country today, with UV levels ranging from high in most parts of the country to very high in the south.

Saturday was officially the hottest day of the year, according to Met Éireann.

A weather station in Athenry in Galway recorded a high of 29.5 degrees celsius - the highest temperature recorded anywhere in the country so far this year.

Temperatures also climbed above 29C at the weather station in Mount Dillon, Roscommon, as well as in Grange in Co Meath.

Highs of 28C were recorded at several other locations around the country.

☀️Solar UV index for Sunday☀️



With UV levels high to very high under clear skies today, please follow @HseNCCP advice and stay #SunSmart ⛱️🧴



In the North, the hottest day ever has been recorded, according to the Met Office.

Saturday saw temperatures soar across the region, with the mercury hitting 31.2C in Ballywatticock close to Newtownards in Co Down at 3.40pm.

Previously, the highest temperature of 30.8C was recorded on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976.

Crowds gather at the beach and along the footpath Helen's Bay in Co. Down on the Bank Holiday.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says there is no end in sight to the warm conditions.

"It will get up to 26C or 27C degrees again today, possibly even touching 28C degrees," he said.

"A little bit more cloud in the afternoon, and a small chance of a shower developing in southern areas but generally, a lovely warm day ahead.

"It does look like it's going to stay warm and find out from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, up until Thursday with more warm days ahead."

Meanwhile, the RNLI is urging members of the public who are heading to Irish beaches today to respect the water.

RNLI Head of Water Safety, Gareth Morrison, says people should stick to swimming near lifeguards.

"The RNLI wants everybody to enjoy the coastline, it's beautiful and the beaches are great fun," he said.

"It's very important that if you are going to the beach today to make it a lifeguarded beach.

"Lifeguards save lives and if you bring you and your family to a lifeguarded beach, you will absolutely be doing all you can do to keep your family safe."

The RNLI says if you see anyone in difficulty in the sea call 112 or 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.