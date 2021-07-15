More than 118,000 waiting to sit driver theory test

More than 118,000 people are waiting to sit the driving theory test, while no-shows are causing “concern”.

A parliamentary reply to a question from Cork TD Seán Sherlock reveals that 118,416 people are waiting to sit the exam. It shows a considerable increase in the number of people looking to sit the test.

In response to a separate parliamentary question last January, it was revealed that 54,313 people had confirmed appointments to sit the theory test from March to November 2021.

Of the more than 118,000 people who have applied for a test, some 95,499 are under the age of 30. Speaking in the Dáil this week, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said there are 116,024 confirmed scheduled tests.

However, Ms Naughton said she is “concerned” by the number of applicants who are not showing up for the test.

“The no-show figure is notable at 5,351. It is hugely disappointing that nearly 15% of candidates for the theory test are no-shows on the day, especially when there has been such high demand for the service,” she said.

Ms Naughton stated that no-shows put “unnecessary strain on the service" and "further complicates matters" for people awaiting a test.

Online tests

Meanwhile, the figures given to Mr Sherlock show a large demand for people looking to sit the test online. A pilot online theory test system was introduced in May, allowing for around 6,000 tests a month.

However, there are tech requirements that a candidate must meet to sit the theory test online, such as a specific model of computer and operating system.

According to the figures received from Declan Naughton, director of driver testing and licensing, about 14,390 people have opted to sit the theory test online. Some 10,000 online tests are due to be carried out in July.

The Road Safety Authority said that since June 8, the theory test reopened on a gradual basis.

It has a capacity for 25,000 tests a month but when it can operate at full capacity, it can deliver up to 50,000 tests a month.

Mr Sherlock called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to offer more funding to the RSA.

“The figures clearly show that the waiting time for theory tests is affecting younger applicants under the age of 30,” the Labour TD said.

“The online labs are clearly popular and need to be expanded further to take into account the growing demand for theory tests.

“The minister must fund the RSA to cope with that demand.”

Ms Naughton said that public health directions will determine when 50,000 tests per month will occur.

She said that there is progress in the online theory test process but that the fastest way to get through the backlog “is by using the in-person theory tests in centres”.

She said the department is working with the RSA "on whatever we can do to expedite the matter".