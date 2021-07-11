Ballynoe families to meet minister on Monday 

Mary Butler, the junior minister with responsibility for older persons, is to meet representatives of families of nursing home residents who died during the pandemic tomorrow.

Ms Butler has vowed to investigate allegations of elder abuse in nursing homes.

And, as reported in the Irish Examiner, she promised she would “leave no stone unturned” and “take on board everything” families had to say about loved ones' treatment in nursing homes during the pandemic.

Ms Butler also promised to not only have her officials look into a number of cases but that she would take a direct interest herself.

Concern about abuse in nursing homes during the pandemic has been growing and has lead to repeated calls for a national inquiry.

The campaign is being driven, to a large extent, by the families of people who died in the third wave.

Some 13 families being represented by law firm PA Duffy are taking legal action against Ballynoe Nursing Home in Glanmire.

One of the things Majella Beattie, of advocacy group Care Champions, is planning to bring up at the virtual meeting, is a number of case studies of people who died in nursing homes.

She said: "Care Champions, a grassroots family advocacy group representing families who have or had a negative nursing home experience, will present their voice to Minister Butler on Monday.

"Our aim is to ensure that all residents are protected, safe and happy.

We will present our list of asks which will represent those who are bereaved, current and future residents.

"Urgent reform is needed to prevent a repeat of the devastation that many families have encountered in the last year, and who need answers in order to be able to grieve."

Among the six representatives going to the hour-long meeting will be a representative of the Ballynoe families.

A variety of allegations have been made by the families of some of at least 21 residents who died at the Upper Glanmire, Co Cork, home.

As well as taking legal action to, among other things, obtain their loved one's medical files, and in some cases their possessions, the families have also joined the growing chorus for a national inquiry into nursing homes during the pandemic.