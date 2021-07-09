Restrictions on 'vitally important' nursing home visits to ease significantly

Nursing home residents will have no restrictions on the number of different people allowed to visit them, from later this month.

New guidance comes in to effect from July 19 but a limit on the number of people - no more than two - who can visit at one time will continue.

Time limits will be scrapped and family and friends will not have to book their visit in advance.

Fewer restrictions will also apply to residents who are going outside nursing homes.

Sage Advocacy has welcomed the new guidance highlighting the importance of visits from family and friends for residence.

The organisation said visits are one of the most important aspects of daily life for people and is vitally important for their health, well being and quality of life.

Sarah Lennon, Executive Director of Sage Advocacy, said that as restrictions are relaxed it is important that the estimated 32,000 nursing home residents and their families are not left behind.

While the guidance does mean restrictions are relaxed anyone planning on visiting a nursing home is asked to remain vigilant especially with the current Delta variant.

Visitors are reminded of their responsibilities with regard to self-checks for Covid-19 in advance of visits, infection and prevention control and social interaction with all individuals, while in the nursing home.

"We are told that the high level of vaccination in place in nursing homes is a floodwall and is holding tight," said Ms Lennon.

Sage Advocacy has called on nursing home providers to restore normal visiting rights to residents as quickly and as completely as is practical in line with the public health guidance.

"We are very aware that some people have continued to experience issues in relation to visiting nursing homes, some have shared their concerns with us about how some nursing home providers have interpreted the Health Protection Surveillance Centre guidance previously," said Ms Lennon.