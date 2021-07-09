Over 600 Covid cases reported for first time since April

The Chief Medical Officer has said it is a cause of concern that the number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 600.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported 631 cases this evening.

Dr Tony Holohan said the high number of cases is evidence the disease is prevalent in communities again.

"We know there is worry and frustration out there, particularly for young people who have had significant parts of their lives put on hold by this disease," said Dr Holohan.

"We ask if you are not yet vaccinated, to hold firm to the public health advice as you await your vaccine. Please continue to manage your contacts, meet outdoors and avoid crowds."

As of 8am today, there are 50 Covid patients in hospital, of which 15 are in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has said the number of Covid cases attributed to the Delta variant has increased rapidly over the past four weeks.

In early June, the Delta variant accounted for 5% of cases whereas now 70% of cases and rising are attributed to it.

According to the available scientific evidence, Dr Glynn said the variant appears to be up to twice as transmissible as the virus Ireland was dealing with last summer.

"This increased transmissibility is now playing out in the changing profile of the disease here," he said.

Over the past fortnight, our 14-day incidence has increased by over 30%, our five-day average of cases has increased from just over 300 cases per day to almost 500 cases per day.

As well as this, positivity rates are beginning to increase despite an increase in the number of people attending for testing.

Some parts of the country, including Donegal, Waterford and Dublin, have been more affected than other so far.

Dr Glynn said there are also high or increasing incidence in Sligo, Limerick, Roscommon and Meath.

The Delta variant appears to infect people who have only received one dose of a two-dose vaccine which is a cause for concern among health officials.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer has said that there is a 5% rate of people who have not attended for their second vaccine dose.

People are urged to take up their appointment for their second dose as soon as it is offered to them.

"It is so important to remember that you shouldn't regard yourself as fully vaccinated until two weeks after your Janssen vaccine, one week after your second dose of Pfizer or two weeks after your second dose of the AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines," said Dr Glynn.

People are reminded of the steps they can take to reduce the chances for the virus to spread either to you or by you. The steps include:

Manage your contacts

Avoid crowds

Meet outdoors

If meeting indoors, ensure room is well ventilated

Wear a mask

If you have any symptoms, isolate & arrange a test

Taoiseach gets second dose as over 54% of adults fully vaccinated

Taoiseach Micheál Martin received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine this afternoon as he said things are on track to have everyone aged 60-69 fully vaccinated by the end of the week.

Great to get my second #COVIDVaccine today.



Thank you to all the team at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for your amazing efforts.



The vaccine rollout is continuing at pace - we're on track to have everyone aged 60-69 fully vaccinated by the end of next week.

The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said that more than 54% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

More than 221,000 vaccines were administered in the first four days of the week.

Despite the concern over the growing number of Covid-19 cases associated with the Delta variant, Paul Reid said that the number of people in hospital with the virus is declining.

“Some good news for a Friday.

“Another day yesterday of over 58,000 vaccinations administered and over 221,000 in the first four days of this week,” he said.

“Now over 54% of adult population are fully vaccinated.

“Thankfully Covid-19 patients in hospital reduced to 50 this morning.”