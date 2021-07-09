Covid-19 hotspots: Waterford and Donegal areas among the worst hit

Covid-19 infection rates have risen in more than 100 local areas over the past week, with significant increases in Donegal and Waterford, where the highest infection rates are evident.

That’s according to the latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) data, which details Covid infections rates across 166 areas.

The national Covid-19 infection rate stood at 121.8 cases per 100,000 population this week and local area data shows that the, now dominant, more infectious Delta variant is spreading across the country.

Infection rates are now six to seven times the national average in Buncrana in Donegal — 880.8 cases per 100,000 population up from 608.1 the previous week — and Dungarvan in Waterford stands at 770.8 cases per 100,000 population, up from 600.1 the previous week.

Rates are also increasing elsewhere in Donegal, with rates rising in Carndonagh (489.3) and in Letterkenny (369.2).

Also featuring in the top 10 Covid hotspots are Limerick City north (388.9 cases per 100,000 population), Castleknock, Ongar, and Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart in Dublin (between 307.9-334.9 cases per 100,000 population), Ballymote-Tubbercurry in Sligo (261.9 cases per 100,000 population) and Roscommon town (255.1 cases per 100,000 population).

The highest infection rate in Munster is in Dungarvan, with above-average rates in north, east and west Limerick, Killarney, Cashel-Tipperary, Ennistymon, and Ennis.

The number of areas that are almost virus-free — reported less than five cases in the previous fortnight — has fallen from 20 to 14 over the past week.

Covid-free areas

In Munster, the almost Covid-free areas include Bantry, West Cork, Tralee, Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne in Kerry and Roscrea-Templemore, Cahir, and Carrick-on-Suir in Tipperary.

Other virus-free areas include Belmullet and Westport in Mayo, Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim, and Carlow and Muinebeag in Carlow, and Granard in Longford.

Data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows Ireland had the fourth-highest Covid-19 infection rate in the EU, after Cyprus, Portugal and Spain, on 4 July.

In recent days, the number of new daily cases has been climbing past 500 and the number of Covid deaths now stands at 5,006.

The number of people receiving hospital treatment has also increased to 58 in recent days, with 15 people in intensive care.

While the vaccination rollout is being accelerated, HSE boss Paul Reid cautioned this week that viral spread is likely to “outmatch” the supply of vaccines in the coming weeks.