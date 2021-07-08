Johnson has ‘betrayed’ the people of Northern Ireland, Starmer says 

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the UK Prime Minister of having “betrayed” the people of Northern Ireland.

The Labour leader was speaking during two days of official engagements in the region accompanied by shadow secretary of state Louise Haigh.

Reflecting on having worked in Northern Ireland for six years with police in the early 2000s, Mr Starmer said he learned the importance of trust and the role of the UK Government as an honest broker, bringing communities together.

There are tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol, with unionists claiming the additional checks on goods are placing a border down the Irish Sea.

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Louise Haigh with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)

There have been demonstrations against the Protocol as well as legal challenges to it.

Mr Starmer told the PA news agencythat Boris Johnson had “not been straight about the consequences” of the Protocol.

“He is now pretending it is someone else’s problem, and in Northern Ireland that won’t wash,” he said.

Mr Starmer said he believes there is a practical way forward if the parties are flexible and negotiate, but the most important thing is trust.

“There is a positive future here but it does require the British Government to properly understand its role, and I think that this Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has betrayed the people of Northern Ireland by not properly honouring that (the UK Government being an honest broker), and the words that have been used in pretty well every meeting I have had here in Northern Ireland is a lack of trust in the Prime Minister as an honest broker.

“That is a massive missing piece.”

Sir Keir during a visit to Forge Integrated Primary School in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)

Mr Starmer visited Forge Integrated Primary School in Belfast on Thursday morning before meeting Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne at police headquarters in the city.

Speaking ahead of meetings with the political parties at Stormont, the Labour leader said the Good Friday Agreement and its promise of peace must “never be taken for granted”.

“Returning to Northern Ireland today, I can see how much is still at stake,” he said.

“The peace here was built on the trust, courage and commitment of the communities of Northern Ireland and political leaders. I felt that while working here in the years after Good Friday. And it is with those values in mind that I will go into today’s important meetings.

Mr Starmer said we must recognise that trust is "fragile, and progress is stalling."

"I understand the concerns of communities and businesses here about the problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol. I’m here to listen and to call for serious, practical solutions.”