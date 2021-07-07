Number of Covid patients in hospital hits three-week high as 581 new cases confirmed

The number of patients in hospital, and in intensive care units, with Covid-19 has hit a three-week high.

As of 8am this morning, there were 60 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals across the country, an increase of six on the same time yesterday. Seventeen of those patients were in ICU, an increase of one on yesterday’s figures.

The increase comes as the Department of Health reported 581 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country is continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19.

"It is important that we do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease as the vaccination programme opens to all adults over the age of 18.

“The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive.

"If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test,” he said

Today’s figures did not indicate whether there have been any further deaths attributed to the virus.

Darren Neville, 25, Ballintemple, Cork, delighted to be getting his Covid-19 vaccine from pharmacist Chris Moran at Phelans Pharmacy, Blackrock Hall, Cork.

Half of the population fully vaccinated as 126,000 await second AstraZeneca jab

Meanwhile, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said that all outstanding second dose AstraZeneca vaccinations will be completed by the end of next week.

There are currently 126,000 people awaiting an appointment for their second jab, the majority of whom are in the 60-69 age group.

As of this morning, over half the adult population are now fully vaccinated while 69% of the adult population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.