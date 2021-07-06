Tusla's main database had to be rebuilt from  back-up – but  no evidence  information  taken 

The Child and Family Agency has said it will be another month before its online referral portal is back up and running, and it admitted its central information system was badly damaged due to the recent cyberattack.

Tusla chief executive Bernard Gloster told the Joint Committee on Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth that there was no evidence of any information having been exported from its National Childcare Information System (NCCIS), which he said had to be rebuilt from a back-up due to the extent of the damage caused by the ransomware attack.