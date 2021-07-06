GP referrals to cancer clinics jumped in 2021, making up for pandemic gap in services

GP referrals to rapid access clinics for cancer shot up this year as doctors played catch-up on care missed during the pandemic, new figures show.

Referrals up to April 25 this year stand at 126% of the same weeks in 2019. Reflecting the lockdowns, they stand at 153% of activity for the early part of last year, according to figures released by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

These clinics are a key part of a cancer patient’s journey, but some were closed for months last year. More recently, cancer services were also hit by the cyberattack on the HSE, with scans and other diagnostics particularly impacted.

The figures show numbers attending these rapid cancer clinics during 2020 dropped to 44,233 from 50,249 the year before, a reduction of 12%.

However the number of cancers diagnosed fell by a smaller amount, showing many urgent cases continued to be seen. The figures show the total number of new cancers diagnosed through these clinics came to 5,874, or 93.7% of the 2019 figure.

Medical, radiation and oncology services operated through the pandemic, although here too a dip in numbers is noticeable.

The number of patients receiving chemotherapy was about 88% of 2019 activity, while radiation oncology ran at over 90% of 2019 activity.

€12m for restoration of cancer services

Mr Donnelly said €12m has been allocated for the restoration of cancer services to “95% of 2019 (pre-Covid) levels”.

This will buy more equipment for the rapid-access clinics. It will also help address backlogs, increase diagnostic capacity, and provide locum doctor cover.

The data was released to Aontú party leader Peadar Tóibín, who described the figures as “extremely alarming”, – he himself is recovering from skin cancer after being diagnosed last year.

He said: “We all know someone who suffered a delayed diagnosis or delayed treatment for cancer due to the Government's restrictions within the health service.” Mr Toibín raised his concerns in the Dáil on Tuesday.

“I was diagnosed almost a year ago. I'm now out the other end of it thank God, but many more weren't as lucky,” he said.

And he urged the Government to fully re-open cancer services as soon as possible.

For me the most frightening aspect of these statistics is that the minister has told me he seeks the 'restoration of cancer services to 95% of pre Covid levels' – this is shameful.”

"Cancer services need to be reopened fully now. Cancer services are essential. Cancer is a public health threat,” Mr Tóibín said.

