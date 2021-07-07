Travellers disproportionately affected by Covid-19, survey finds

The Traveller Community has been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, exacerbating pre-existing problems and with a new survey showing almost two-thirds of Travellers saying they had experienced racism.

The findings are launched today at a conference in Galway which will also hear from Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation's Health Emergencies Programme.

Research carried out by the Galway Traveller Movement over the past year will show that the pandemic has had a profound impact, with members of the Traveller community living in substandard and overcrowded conditions finding it nearly impossible to self-isolate or to follow public health advice when necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Martin Ward, Joint Co-ordinator of GTM, said that the inequities that existed before the onset of the pandemic had become more pronounced, involving housing, education, employment, social protection and racism. GTM said these factors have a greater influence on the long-term health and life outcomes of people than lifestyle choices or medical factors.

Racism and discrimination

A GTM survey carried out in March this year showed that 63 % of respondents had experienced racism and discrimination across one of the key social determinants.

Mr Ward said: "We need to reform the systems that discriminate against the Traveller community first and foremost. We need to declare racism as a public health Issue. Racism is lethal to the Traveller community."

Joanna Corcoran, Galway Traveller Movement, said: "Covid-19 has further laid bare the absolute pivotal importance of having access to adequate housing, in particular during a public health emergency.

"There is an intrinsic link between accommodation and other key indicators that affect the everyday life and well-being of the Travelling Community. Covid-19 exposed the fragility of Traveller life and health. It exposed how much we all rely on having safe, dry, warm homes and what happens when they don’t exist."

Concern over living conditions

The latest research comes not long after a special investigation by the Office of the Children's Ombudsman (OCO) which raised serious concerns over conditions faced by those living at the Spring Lane facility in Cork City.

There has also been an increased focus in a number of reports on the digital divide experienced by some households. An education survey, carried out in May last year showed that only 41% of Traveller families in Galway had the digital equipment and internet required for children and young people to do their schoolwork during lockdown. Many families had access to a phone only, with up to seven children in some families having to use one device.