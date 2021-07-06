Cork sculpture to recreate iconic War of Independence painting

Plans are being drawn up to recreate the War of Independence's most iconic image in life-size sculptures, while a unique “graffiti” history of the conflict will be painted next Sunday – marking the centenary of The Truce.

The sculpture recreation of the immortal 'Men of the South' is planned to be located in the Duhallow region of Co Cork, where the IRA men painted by artist Seán Keating came from.

Members of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council have written to Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Arts, Tourism, and the Gaeltacht seeking some financial assistance towards the project, which is hoped to become a focal point for tourists interested in their roots and Irish history.

Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan won full support from colleagues and council officials when he proposed the municipal district needed to do something to commemorate the centenary of the end of the war and he said he couldn't think of anything more iconic than turning Keating's painting into a sculpture.

He also proposed the grounds of Kanturk Castle as the ideal location for it.

Mr Moynihan pointed out that Keating's painting is so famous it had been chosen to adorn the front cover of The Atlas of the Irish Revolution, published by UCC, which has sold more than 33,000 copies worldwide.

Moynihan's grand uncle, Jim Riordan, was one of the men depicted in the painting.

“It's a wonderful piece of art and it would be very fitting to have a sculpture made of it,” Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said.

Municipal district officer Matt Farrell said he regarded the idea as “very important” and said he'd write to Bord Fáilte and the Department of Arts, Tourism and the Gaeltacht seeking support.

“People are becoming more appreciative of their heritage and culture and I think it would bring in tourists not just from other parts of Ireland, but all over the world,” Mr Moynihan said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District Council was informed that a new mural will be painted in one day, on July 11, in the car park at Kent Street, Clonakilty to commemorate the centenary of the signing of The Truce.

Municipal district officer Clare Zuk said the council is working with 'The Walls Project' arts team to tell the local story of the war in a modern, colourful, graffiti style and will depict the history of conflict, from its beginnings the cessation of hostilities.

“The idea behind this project is to really make the history accessible and appealing to a younger audience and to note the passing of the centenary of a hugely significant event in Irish history that Clonakilty and the surrounding region was such a central part of,” Ms Zuk said.

“It's going to be kind of quirky. It will appeal to the young and will bring our history to a complete new audience,” Independent councillor Paul Hayes said.

The project is being overseen by Michael Collins House, which received funding for it through the county council's 'Centenary Commemorations Programme'.