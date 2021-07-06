Insurers urged to immediately cut premiums as payouts fall 50%

The director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, Peter Boland, has called on insurance companies to immediately reduce premiums following the drop of 50% in awards in personal injuries cases.
Speaking on RTÉ radio’s, Mr Boland said that insurance costs in Ireland had been an “existential issue” for the past five years and despite the 50% drop in awards in the last two months, there had been no reduction in premiums.
According to preliminary findings in a new report the drop in awards came about following the introduction of new guidelines. The update on the Government’s Action Plan for Insurance Reform, due to be brought to today’s Cabinet meeting, cites data from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).
It suggests that there has been a significant fall in the value of awards in the two months since long-awaited new personal injuries guidelines came into operation.
Mr Boland warned that Irish society will not recover at pace unless “this is sorted out”. There were 35 sectors who still could not get insurance cover and he was calling on the Government to “get a move on this issue.”
The sectors involved could not wait for the remainder of the requirements on the action plan to come through. The impact of the new guidelines should have happened back in March, he said.
Insurance providers needed to follow up on implementing the guidelines, he urged.