Personal injury awards drop by 50% as guidelines have impact

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will present a progress report on insurance reform today
Preliminary data from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board indicates that the average award has decreased by around 50%

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 06:30
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

The Government's new personal injury guidelines have decreased the average payout by around 50%.

Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar is expected to bring the first implementation report of the Action Plan for Insurance Reform to Cabinet today.

The first Action Plan for Insurance Reform was published in December, committing to make Ireland’s insurance sector "more competitive and consumer-friendly".

The six-month progress report, which will be published today, shows that preliminary data from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) indicates that the average award has decreased by around 50%.

Legislative reform

In the coming months, the Government plans to implement a programme of legislative reform to strengthen the PIAB and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and enhance the National Claims Information Database, as well as looking to publish more frequent data and develop measures in relation to fraud and occupier’s liability.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will bring an update to Cabinet today on how his department is getting ready for the new wave of export health certification checks post-Brexit.

A six-month stay on the new certification and veterinary checks was put in place shortly before April 1, with October 1 the new deadline for the regulations checks.

Mr McConalogue will also bring to Cabinet the Annual Report of the Agriculture Appeals Office 2020.

The Agriculture Appeals Office was established in 2002 to provide an independent appeals service to farmers who are dissatisfied with the decisions of the department.

A total of 760 agriculture appeals were received in 2020, an increase of 33% on 2019.

