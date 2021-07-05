Ancient Cashel to Ardmore pilgrim path to reopen 

One of the ancient pilgrim paths of Ireland is set to reopen later this month.

In July and August, 300 modern-day pilgrims will renew a centuries-old tradition by walking St Declan’s Way from Cashel, Co Tipperary, to Ardmore, Co Waterford.

Stretching to 115km, the new path follows the route taken by pilgrims as they made their way to the monastery founded by St Declan.

Tradition attributes the origin of the path to Waterford’s patron saint riding a chariot from Ardmore to Cashel in the fifth century. There, he was proclaimed by St Patrick as bishop of his native Deise.

The funding for the path was provided by a grant of €150,000 received under the rural recreation scheme of the Department of Community and Rural Development, while a local steering committee oversaw it.

Economic benefits

Kevin O’Donnell, an accommodation provider from Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary, conceived the idea for revitalising St Declan’s Pilgrim Path when he walked the Camino de Santiago and saw the economic benefits pilgrim walking had brought to the local area in northern Spain.

Now, he hopes St Declan’s Way will become an ‘Irish Camino’.

“St Declan’s Way will link Ardmore, Cappoquin, Lismore, Mount Melleray before then crossing a pass in the Knockmealdown Mountains to reach Ladysabbey, Cahir Castle, and the Rock of Cashel. There is something of interest around almost every corner, and it is the perfect length for a week-long walking holiday,” he said.

The path is now fully waymarked and can be walked at any time. The guided pilgrim walk will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, for stages one and two. The walk of the final three stages will then go ahead on Saturday, Sunday, and bank holiday Monday, July 31 to August 2.

For further information and booking visit stdeclandsway.ie