GAA county ground offered as confirmation venue

Kilkenny's Nowlan Park could host 400 primary school children and their parents for the sacrament in September, if Covid-19 restrictions allow
GAA county ground offered as confirmation venue

Communions and confirmations have been postponed due to the latest change in Government Covid-19 policy. Stock Image

Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 16:30
Sarah Slater

A County GAA ground has been offered up as a venue for confirmations in an effort to host the ceremony in the current Covid-19 climate.

GAA officials and Apostolic Administrator Bishop of Ossory Denis Nulty have confirmed that the ceremony for 400 primary school children from Kilkenny city schools will take place at 6.30pm on September 9 in Nowlan Park.

In a statement, Bishop Nulty said: “All regulations will be followed and the celebration should involve about 400 children and their parents with one sponsor all very socially distanced given the size of Nowlan Park.

“This was being planned for a number of weeks and as such, it is not a response to the latest recommendations.” 

Nowlan Park can accommodate a capacity crowd of 27,000 people.

Communions and confirmations have been postponed due to the latest change in Government Covid-19 policy. It had been hoped they would take place in July until Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced the postponement last week.

Bishop Nulty said: “Being as it will, in the open air, it is felt that this is a safe manner for us to come together to celebrate this very important moment in their journey of faith. Preparations have taken place throughout the year with the help of the priests and people of the parishes and although the children will, by then, be in secondary school it is felt that this would be a most memorable occasion for them and an appropriate celebration.

“Plans are ongoing in preparation for the celebration and obviously the latest Government recommendations will be followed at that time.” 

GAA management officials have been working closely with Bishop Nulty on the planned en masse confirmations.

Paul Fitzgerald, Kilkenny GAA PRO said: “Talks have taken place about holding Confirmations at Nowlan Park.

“However, any progression is subject to what the Covid-19 restrictions are at the time.” 

Read More

562 Covid cases confirmed as HSE chief says adult population could be vaccinated by end of August

More in this section

Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger Irish second most likely to be targeted with scam calls in the EU
562 Covid cases confirmed as HSE chief says adult population could be vaccinated by end of August 562 Covid cases confirmed as HSE chief says adult population could be vaccinated by end of August
UCD researchers developing ‘life changing’ treatment for painful skin condition UCD researchers developing ‘life changing’ treatment for painful skin condition
nowlan parkconfirmationscommunionsbishop of ossory denis nultytánaiste leo varadkarpaul fitzgerald, kilkenny gaa pro
GAA county ground offered as confirmation venue

Department confirms one positive antigen test at pilot concert in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices