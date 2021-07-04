GAA county ground offered as confirmation venue

A County GAA ground has been offered up as a venue for confirmations in an effort to host the ceremony in the current Covid-19 climate.

GAA officials and Apostolic Administrator Bishop of Ossory Denis Nulty have confirmed that the ceremony for 400 primary school children from Kilkenny city schools will take place at 6.30pm on September 9 in Nowlan Park.

In a statement, Bishop Nulty said: “All regulations will be followed and the celebration should involve about 400 children and their parents with one sponsor all very socially distanced given the size of Nowlan Park.

“This was being planned for a number of weeks and as such, it is not a response to the latest recommendations.”

Nowlan Park can accommodate a capacity crowd of 27,000 people.

Communions and confirmations have been postponed due to the latest change in Government Covid-19 policy. It had been hoped they would take place in July until Tánaiste Leo Varadkar announced the postponement last week.

Bishop Nulty said: “Being as it will, in the open air, it is felt that this is a safe manner for us to come together to celebrate this very important moment in their journey of faith. Preparations have taken place throughout the year with the help of the priests and people of the parishes and although the children will, by then, be in secondary school it is felt that this would be a most memorable occasion for them and an appropriate celebration.

“Plans are ongoing in preparation for the celebration and obviously the latest Government recommendations will be followed at that time.”

GAA management officials have been working closely with Bishop Nulty on the planned en masse confirmations.

Paul Fitzgerald, Kilkenny GAA PRO said: “Talks have taken place about holding Confirmations at Nowlan Park.

“However, any progression is subject to what the Covid-19 restrictions are at the time.”