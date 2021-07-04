HSE 'not considering' vaccinations for 12 to 16 year olds at present

The HSE is considering further revamp to the vaccine strategy but said that extending vaccination to teenagers is not currently under consideration.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, Mr Reid said the vaccination rollout remained the primary line of defence, and that the HSE's plan — now in its 31st iteration — was under constant review.

"The ink is only dry on any plan we publish, and then something new comes along,” he said.

Alluding to the Government deal to acquire one million unwanted Pfizer doses from Romania, Mr Reid said that the HSE was ready to "turn things around" but that there would be some points to address.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday confirmed the government had reached out to other EU and non-EU countries to acquire unwanted vaccines, but would not be drawn further on the plans.

As soon as there were clarifications on expiry dates, as well as logistics and labelling, the health service would be able to get the extra jabs into people's arms "very quickly", Mr Reid said.

Mr Reid said Delta was still something of an "unknown" but that the HSE was closely monitoring situations in other countries, particularly the UK, to inform its approach to the variant.

Asked whether extending the vaccine rollout to those over the age of 12 was under consideration, Mr Reid said this was "not currently built into baseline assumptions" but that any new advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) would be included in subsequent versions of the rollout.

Hospitalisations

An increase in hospitalisations as a result of the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant would be of "extreme concern" to the health service, its chief executive has said.

HSE CEO Paul revealed that around 260 of the country's 300 intensive care beds are occupied for various reasons at present, meaning that capacity would become a significant issue if the variant led to more people becoming hospitalised.

Mr Reid said hospitalisations were "the last line of defence" that the health service was working hard to strengthen other lines to "mitigate the impact on public health."

He said the service did not want to return to "the dark days of January" where hospitals were treating large numbers of patients with the virus.

Cyber attack fallout

Lastly, Mr Reid said the country's hospitals were only now recovering from the "explosive impact" of the recent cyberattack on the HSE, and that 80% of its 2,000 systems and 4,800 servers were back up and running.

We made really good progress the last few weeks, but the last 15%- 20% will be hard to do,” he said.