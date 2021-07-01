Decision to delay indoor dining did not factor in vaccine boost 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrongly told cabinet ministers that the modelling that prompted a delay on reopening indoor dining factored in the new advice on AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines.

The major contradiction emerged yesterday when chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told opposition TDs that Monday's clearance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to give the AstraZ#eneca and Janssen vaccines to under 40s was not included in the modelling from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

However, ministers say they were told at cabinet on Tuesday that the modelling did take account of the new vaccine schedule.

Numerous cabinet sources told the Irish Examiner that Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that the new vaccine advice from Niac was factored into Nphet's pessimistic forecasts.

Cabinet members have confirmed that Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin, asked repeatedly whether the new vaccine advice had been factored in, to which the Taoiseach was "quite firm" that it had been.

Decision basis

A government spokesman told the Irish Examiner last night: "There was a comprehensive memo by the Taoiseach's department and a copy of the chief medical officer's letter to the health minister was circulated to each member of cabinet. The memo and the letter was the basis for the decision."

This discrepancy has drawn further criticism on the Government's decision to delay indoor dining, which was due to start next Monday, July 5.

In a meeting with hospitality representatives yesterday, Mr Martin said a mid-July return could be on the cards.

The Government is expecting new data from the UK on deaths and hospitalisations related to the Delta variant, he said, and if these results are more optimistic than the Nphet scenarios — which predicted more than 2,000 deaths by September — an earlier return to indoor dining could be possible.

"Unworkable and unfair"

At the Hospitality and Tourism Forum with the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, the Licensed Vintners Association, and the Restaurants Association of Ireland, the Government was told the so-called "vaccine certs" are "completely unworkable and unfair" and "in light of yesterday’s developments, hospitality workers should be prioritised for vaccines", according to sources present.

The three groups called for reopening to proceed on July 19 without vaccine cert requirements.

The opposition called for clarity on the issue with Labour leader Alan Kelly saying the level of incompetence on display from the Government this week was "beyond extraordinary".

He said the basis of the modelling was not accurate and did not reflect what Niac had advised and has caused a crisis without being based on the full facts.

Mr Kelly said it was insulting to the Irish people and appears that the "Cabinet was misled", with ministers sent into a meeting with the hospitality sector "on a false premise".

Party criticism

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil politicians have severely criticised the Government’s decision to delay indoor dining, with Mr Martin coming under direct fire in his own parliamentary party meeting.

Cork East TD James O’Connor said that it is getting harder and harder to defend the Government and his party on housing and Covid19.

Mr O’Connor said he feels Fianna Fáil is “toxic” and irrelevant to young people.

Marc MacSharry said he had no confidence in the Taoiseach’s ability to lead on the Covid crisis and “even less” in Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Former Fine Gael minister Michael Ring told his party's meeting he would no longer vote for lockdowns, while TD John Paul Phelan told his party that "for the first time in 15 years" he was not able to answer questions from his own supporters.