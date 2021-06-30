Nphet sought to delay indoor dining until October without vaccine pass – CMO

A fourth wave of Covid-19 is coming and will last a long time was the reason Nphet sought to delay the re-opening of indoor dining, the Chief Medical Officer has told TDs.

Dr Tony Holohan said Nphet called for keeping pubs and restaurants closed until October unless a vaccine pass was introduced.

Sources speaking to the Irish Examiner said Dr Holohan stressed that a new wave is on its way and it will “not be over in a month”.

Unless a pass is introduced, Dr Holohan warned that public health advice would be that pubs would have to remain closed for several months.

Amid a storm of controversy, Dr Holohan was defending his body’s warnings to Government which led to Tuesday’s decision which delayed the re-opening of indoor dining until July 19 at the earliest.

According to sources, Dr Holohan said the more transmissible Delta variant now accounted for 50% of all cases and that this had doubled over the past seven days.

He said while the overall number of cases hasn’t changed, there is some evidence it is beginning to track upwards.

Dr Holohan referenced the current experience in Scotland which is very pessimistic.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "I spoke yesterday with Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland, and she used a very telling phrase.

She said Delta will rip through an unvaccinated population.

"All their eggs are in the vaccination basket. They are 60% fully vaccinated.

"There are some hopeful signs there may be a breaking of the link between case numbers and hospitalisations but that is not certain yet and will take more monitoring."

Dr Holohon gave TDs a briefing on the current disease scenario, noting there have been just nine deaths from the virus in June with cases, hospitalisations and ICUs trending down since January.

He told TDs that tracking of Delta is always two weeks behind due to the fact it is done on genomic sequencing and this always takes time.

Appraising TDs of the four scenarios that Nphet had outlined, Dr Holohan said it would rest on just how transmissible the Delta variant is. The ECDC projection is 27%-28% transmissibility, but the UK authorities believe that it could be higher.

On the logic of unvaccinated staff serving people, Dr Holohan said the risk would be low as they would be serving vaccinated customers. He said the technology that would be used for a vaccine pass would be similar to that used for travel.