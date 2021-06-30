HSE starts planning possibility of vaccinating children

The HSE has started forward planning for the possibility of vaccinating children, HSE lead on vaccines Damien McCallion has said.

This follows the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approving the Pfizer vaccine for teenagers aged 12 to 15, having previously approved it for those aged 16 and 17.

The EMA is expected to announce approval of the Moderna vaccine for teenagers aged 12 to 17 in July following a review.

So far in Ireland, only teenagers aged 16 to 17 who are in the priority groups at very high risk or high risk from Covid-19 have received a Pfizer vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee continues to review the evidence around whether this is needed in Ireland.

The EMA approval does not indicate every country must use vaccines in this way.

Today saw the biggest vaccine delivery in Ireland so far, with the arrival of 318,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Over 4.1m vaccines have been administered so far, with two-thirds of people getting at least one dose, and 44% of the adult population fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived in Ireland on Tuesday.

These are being used for second doses for people aged 60 to 69, healthcare workers and vulnerable people in Group 4 on the priority list due to their very high health risk from Covid-19.

The vaccine programme is set to ramp up as the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are to be approved for all adults