'A new peak in chaos': Government criticised for reopening delays

The Government's announcement on delaying the reopening of indoor hospitality is "a new peak in chaos", the Sinn Féin leader has told the Dáil.

Mary Lou McDonald said the Government's announcement has left young people behind and urged the Taoiseach not to go ahead with any plan that would allow only fully vaccinated people to avail of indoor hospitality.

"We've seen some moments of chaos during the lifetime of this Government," Ms McDonald said during Leaders' Questions. "But yesterday was a new peak."

"You've told young people, yes, they can work in pubs and restaurants, they can serve their elders, but forget about a drink after work in the same establishment or dinner in the establishment next door. Taoiseach, you can't do that."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in response that Sinn Féin has been "divisive" in its approach to Covid-19 and had "sought to use it for political gain".

He said the Delta variant is a threat and quoted Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who had told him the variant would "rip through an unvaccinated population".

He said that Ms McDonald should answer whether the Government should move ahead with the opening, regardless of the Nphet advice.

Ms McDonald said Ireland was "lastminute.com yet again" and was moving too slowly to counter the Delta variant.

She said the hospitality sector should open safely and asked the Taoiseach for a timeline on when it will happen.

She said that the opposition has "seen nothing" because the Taoiseach has not briefed them on the modelling from Nphet.

You should answer that. You are, after all, the Taoiseach.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisín Shortall asked Mr Martin if Dr Tony Holohan had raised alarm before Monday's letter.

She asked when the legislation underpinning any new plan would be ready.

Mr Martin said the Delta variant's threat has been known for some time and that indoor hospitality was the "greatest risk" to the spread of Covid-19.

He said the Government is "committed to further examining this" and engaging with the industry.

There was "significant shock" at Nphet's advice that suggested at least 165 deaths in the most optimistic scenario, Mr Martin said.

Ms Shortall said the Taoiseach had not engaged with the opposition since December, but the Taoiseach said this was "disingenuous" and accused the opposition of "piles in" when unpopular decisions are made.

The Taoiseach said that he was "open" to alternative ideas when it came to indoor hospitality, including an increased focus on ventilation.