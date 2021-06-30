HSE to adopt 'three strikes and you're out' policy for cancelled vaccine appointments

The HSE is adopting a 'three strikes and you're out policy' for people who repeatedly cancel their vaccine appointments.

From Thursday, July 1, the HSE will automatically stop offering people further vaccine appointments, once they have refused three appointments.

Under the new policy, if a person wishes to be offered another vaccine appointment they will need to contact HSELive and ask that they be reinstated in the rollout programme.

In a statement, the HSE said: "Vaccination in Ireland is an opt-in process and this measure will ensure everyone who wants the vaccine gets it as soon as possible, it will also increase efficiency at vaccination centres and reduce the risk of any possible wastage.

The HSE is currently inviting those aged 35-69 to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Those in that age cohort can register online with a Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Alternatively, people can call HSELive on 1800 700 700 to register on the phone.

Once registered, the HSE will send the appointment details by text message, as done with previous groups.

Tougher stance

The tougher stance from the HSE comes as some 318,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Ireland today in the biggest delivery so far.

More than 4m Covid-19 jabs have been administered so far, with two-thirds of people getting at least one dose.

The vaccine programme is set to ramp up as the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are to be approved for all adults.

HSE chief Paul Reid said there is “continued strong momentum” on the vaccine programme.

Mr Reid said “well over 100,000” doses have been administered in the first two days this week.