Changes to next year's State exams to account for loss of class time

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 13:20
Jess Casey Education, Correspondent

Changes will be made to next year’s State exams to account for the loss of class time students faced due to the pandemic.

The adjustments will give students more choices when it comes to questions while keeping the traditional format of the written papers.

There will be no changes to the length of the exams.

“Students going into their final year at Leaving Certificate have had a difficult year, and it is important that we acknowledge this,” said Education Minister Norma Foley.

I am confident that the adjustments announced today acknowledge the disruption faced by these students as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, while also being proportionate to the students' experience and loss of learning, and are educationally appropriate.” 

“I am pleased that the voices of students, parents, and teachers have been a part of this process of discussing the arrangements for Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate 2022, and I am glad to be able to provide this clarity to the class of 2022.” 

Advisory group

The announcement comes following the seventh meeting of the advisory group of stakeholders on planning for the State examinations 2021.”

At today’s meeting, the group was informed of the plans for the 2022 Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exams.

According to the Department of Education, the level of adjustment will be similar to the assessment arrangements for Junior Cycle and Leaving Certificate examinations 2021, as announced last December.

A revised document, with changes to reflect the syllabus specific to the 2022 State examinations will be published in July.

It is also intended that an alternative set of Leaving Certificate examinations will be run in 2022, shortly following the main set of examinations.

These exams will be limited to students who are unable to sit the main set of examinations due to close family bereavement, Covid-19 illness, and certain other categories of serious illness to be determined.

Court to hear appeal over finding homeschooled students had rights breached

