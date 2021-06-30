Ongoing shortages see Irish Blood Transfusion Service forced to import blood from the UK

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has been forced to import blood from the UK due to a shortage in supply.

The IBTS said it is collecting 115 units of Rh negative blood groups O negative, A negative and B negative from the UK’s NHS Blood and Transplant service in Manchester later today.

Though the IBTS does sometimes import smaller amounts of rare blood units from abroad, today’s consignment marks the first bulk blood importation to Ireland since the late 1990s.

Despite demand for blood being as high as ever, the service says it has been in an ongoing struggle to source sufficient supply.

At present, the IBTS needs to collect about 3,000 units per week to maintain national supply.

It said it has taken the measure of importing blood from the NHSBT in England to supplement blood stocks and avoid raising an alert under the Irish national blood shortage plan, which the group believes could have a serious impact on patient care.

"Since moving to an appointment-based system in March of last year, donors have been incredible in their support throughout the pandemic," said IBTS scientific director, Dr Stephen Field.

"However, it has been increasingly difficult to keep the blood supply at the level we need as the summer progresses.”

Dr Field said blood services around the world are grappling with similar shortages.

There is always acute pressure in Ireland abroad to source Rh negative blood groups, particularly of the O negative type. O negative is the universal blood group that can be transfused to all other groups.

It is estimated that between 8% and 9% of the Irish population has O negative blood.

O NEG & A NEG DONORS WE NEED YOU! Stocks of O- and A- are low this week, so we need donors to come into clinic urgently. All clinics are appointment only, so pls call 1850 731 137 to make a booking. Check your eligibility before attending clinic.

Overall, just 3% of the population donates blood regularly.

"It has been a very tough 15 months for everyone but as hospitals increase their levels of activity, the demand for blood is as great as ever and we are urging donors, especially those with Rh negative blood groups, to make an appointment to give blood over the summer months," Dr Field said.

"If you receive a text message from us, please respond to the number provided to make an appointment."