Government could not ignore Nphet's scientific advice - Ryan 

The Minister for Transport has said that the Government could not have ignored the scientific advice presented to them by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Monday night.

“We have a responsibility to listen to them,” Eamon Ryan told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

It was announced yesterday that the reopening of indoor dining would be delayed until at least July 19. It was originally due to reopen on July 5.

Nphet advised the delay, citing concerns around the rise of the Delta variant.

It predicted that we could see up to 2,170 Covid-related deaths across July, August and September as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

The Government has said that pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity, indoor services such as indoor dining will not proceed.

The Government was now looking at safe mechanisms to allow a return to indoor hospitality facilities and they would sit down with the sector to work out a system, Mr Ryan said.

Mr Ryan acknowledged that modelling was not certain and was built on assumptions, but he pointed out that the Government had been warned by Nphet last October about the possibility of a further wave of Covid-19, but they did not act immediately.

“Their analysis was correct.”

The modeling details presented late on Monday had been a big shock, he said.

The Cabinet had decided to wait overnight to announce any details which was why everyone learned the details at the same time.

“This virus doesn't respect communications strategies,” he said.

There had been intimations on Sunday evening that Nphet would be seeking “some changes.” Mr Ryan said that all the measures that had been and would be introduced in relation to Covid-19 were temporary.

Three options

The Government would have to look at all the options. “That’s what government is about,” he said.

There were three options – to take a risk and ignore the advice; to go “hyperconservative” or to find a mechanism where hospitality could be brought back with a “managable risk”.

The Government had to look at that third way and to seek mechanisms that were safe which was what they would do over the next 19 days.

Nphet would speak with the Opposition and then share their analysis, he said.

“All these measures are temporary, but we’re in the home stretch.”

Mr Ryan said he hoped that the entire system of restrictions would be eased in time. The success of the vaccination programme was because of trust in the public health system. He did not want to consider the route of mandatory vaccination.

“The key metric is the sense of solidarity.”

It was public health guidance that brought the country this far. “That’s the right approach. Whatever we do in hospitality has to be based on social solidarity.”

Mr Ryan said he knew the delays were frustrating for the sector, but it was better to take the time to do it right so that the sector could eventually reopen and stay open.

“We are not reversing engines. What will win in the end is a consistent approach.”

Mr Ryan pointed out that in Scotland, where there were higher levels of vaccination, there had been a significant rise in Delta cases.

With regard to international travel, Mr Ryan said that details had yet to be finalised. Ireland would not be “swept along” with the EU. There would be risks, but it was how they were managed.

Young people would have to continue to be careful until they get vaccinated.