New fishing plan to be submitted to EU ‘as soon as possible’ 

Officials from fisheries regulator appeared at an Oireachtas committee today to answer questions about the recent revocation of Ireland’s fish control plan and how fish landings are managed
New fishing plan to be submitted to EU ‘as soon as possible’ 

A flotilla of fishing vessels travelled to Cork City last month as fishermen staged protests in Dublin and Cork over a range of issues. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 18:11
Maresa Fagan

The fisheries regulator has confirmed that a new control plan for fish landings is being developed for submission to the European Commission “as soon as possible”.

Representatives of the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency (SFPA) appeared at an Oireachtas committee today to answer questions about the recent revocation of Ireland’s fish control plan and how fish landings are managed.

The committee heard that trust between the regulator and industry is broken and needs to be “reset” in order to address the disputed and unpublished EU findings which suggested that some Irish catches were being underdeclared.

In recent weeks, fishermen staged protests in Dublin and Cork over a range of issues, including a new EU requirement for all fish landings to be weighed at pier after Ireland’s fish-control plan was revoked in April.

Independent TD for Cork South-West Michael Collins said the EU perception that Irish fishermen were “pure pirates”  was damaging to the sector, which could be left without a control plan for the coming year.

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said Ireland was the “most regulated” member state in the EU and that the leaking of audit findings had levelled “criminal” allegations against the industry without a chance to defend itself.

The committee heard that one successful prosecution had been taken against a fish processor for tampering with weighing equipment.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South-West Christopher O’Sullivan said the relationship between the SFPA and industry is “toxic” and that the regulator failed to acknowledge that the “overwhelming majority” of the sector was compliant.

The fisheries regulator, however, said the audit and inquiry had raised concerns over the landing of pelagic stocks, such as mackerel and herring, but it was not in a position to share EU documents.

SFPA chairwoman Dr Susan Steele refuted claims that the agency leaked the audit or inquiry findings, and said it had called for the commission to publish all audit reports for all members states. 

Dr Susan Steele: Refuted claims that the agency breached confidences.
Dr Susan Steele: Refuted claims that the agency breached confidences.

“There has been no sharing of the audit or breaching of any confidences from the SFPA,” she said, adding that she didn’t agree  the agency was the strongest regulator in Europe, claiming it was “not a well-resourced regulator”.

Dr Steele said the agency was working with the consultative committee to improve the relationship and “open up dialogue” with the sector.

The SFPA could not impose “transitional arrangements” as this was outside its remit, she said.

Dr Steele said work was progressing to develop a revised control plan for all fish and bulk pelagic landings only (greater than 10 tonnes), for submission to the commission “as soon as possible”.

“The commission view is that we need to do better and there is opportunity in the control plan to do that,” Dr Steele said.

Read More

Michael Clifford: Much of the fishing crisis is a problem of our own making

More in this section

Make sure you have a trusting relationship with your doctor Over 6,500 people accessed abortion care in Ireland last year
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first official visit to Sussex Declan Kelly resigns after 'embarrassing mistake' at Harry and Meghan's chaired event
Sharp increase in overseas travel recorded in May  Sharp increase in overseas travel recorded in May 
fishingeu
New fishing plan to be submitted to EU ‘as soon as possible’ 

Eddie Hobbs criticised for suggesting Star of David be used to identify the 'unvaccinated'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices