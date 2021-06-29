Eddie Hobbs criticised for suggesting Star of David be used to identify the 'unvaccinated'

Former RTÉ presenter and financial advisor, Eddie Hobbs, has been criticised for suggesting the Star of David be used to identify people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.
In a since-deleted tweet, Mr Hobbs suggested using "badges so the terrified can identify the unvaccinated among us."
Responding to the tweet, the Auschwitz Memorial Museum said instrumentalising the tragedy that Jewish people endured during the Holocaust by comparing it to the use of Covid-19 vaccines "that saves human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline."
Instrumentalization of the tragedy of Jews who were humiliated, marked with a yellow star, isolated in ghettos & murdered during the Holocaust matched with Nazi salute in order to argue against vaccination that saves human lives is a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 29, 2021
In response to the museum's criticism, Eddie Hobbs said "Vaccine Passports instead of antigen testing is morally the wrong move" and described it as a "slippery slope."
Vaccine Passports instead of antigen testing is morally the wrong move and slippery slope. The yellow badge used over a thousand years to discriminate and persecute minorities reached horrific levels by radicalised Germany. On receipt of below, where I've been, I've deleted. https://t.co/jRYow0eV2L— Eddie Hobbs 🙂 (@RealEddieHobbs) June 29, 2021
The formerpresenter acknowledged "the yellow badge" used to "discriminate and persecute minorities reached horrific levels by radicalised Germany."
Mr Hobbs' comments come as the Government accepted the National Public Health Emergency Team's recommendation to "pause" the reopening of indoor hospitality on July 5 until a "robust" system can be put in place to prove that people have either been vaccinated or have immunity.