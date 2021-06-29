Up to 78m batteries will be dumped daily by 2025, study warns 

Up to 78 million batteries will be dumped every day by 2025 if the lifespan of batteries powering Internet of Things devices is not radically improved. The stark warning comes from EnABLES, an EU-funded research group, co-coordinated by UCC’s Tyndall National Institute, aims, which aims to extend battery life in a reliable and sustainable way.

The group is urging the EU and industry to ensure batteries outlive the devices they power in an effort to tackle the mounting problem of e-waste. It will also guarantee safer and more reliable power sources for devices where batteries are not easily changed, such as medical technologies, implantable devices, and technology in harsh and difficult-to-reach environments.

Researchers estimate there will be one trillion IoT devices globally by 2025, including sensors, smartphones, and heating control systems.

While many of these devices offer a more sustainable and connected world, IoT devices have an operational life of over 10 years, yet the batteries needed to power them have a life span of fewer than two years. This means that 130m batteries will be manufactured and disposed of every day by 2025, causing severe environmental and economic problems. It is also estimated that less than 40% of batteries are currently recycled.

The paper emphasises the need for the energy supply of batteries to be increased and calls for the power consumed by devices to be reduced. It also recommends harvesting and using ambient energies such as heat, light, and movement to further extend battery life.

The ultimate aim is to deliver ‘power autonomy’ with batteries sustainably recharging themselves which would help achieve the European Green Deal target of carbon neutrality by 2050.

EnABLES project coordinator and Head of ICT for Energy Efficiency at Tyndall, Mike Hayes warned of the urgent need for IoT batteries to become more sustainable, saying “IoT has the potential to address some of the world’s most urgent challenges. However, scientific and technological innovations are needed in the medium and long term to address the gap in powering the increasing number of IoT devices.”

UCC’s Tyndall Institute is working with its EU partners to convert energies such as heat, light, and vibration to electricity, whilst minimising energy consumption.

For example, a solar panel half the size of a credit card could power a temperature and humidity sensor in an office indefinitely.

Mr Hayes continued: “We need to revolutionise the way we design, make, use and get rid of things. We need to advise key stakeholders and the public on the implications of battery consumption, and we need to work together with industry to identify potential for reducing power consumption.”

Head of EU Programmes at Tyndall, Dr Giorgos Fagas said: “Overcoming the Power IoT challenge will unlock the potential to contribute to the European Green Deal and bring huge economic and societal benefits. IoT can provide green solutions, but it needs to be environmentally more sustainable.”