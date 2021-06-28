Gap between AstraZeneca doses set to be cut in half to just four weeks

The gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is set to be cut in half, to just four weeks.

The Government has agreed on the change after a recommendation by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The current gap is eight weeks, down from 12.

The government have cut the gap in order to make tens of thousands of people aged in their 60s eligible for their second jab sooner as the country battles against the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

It is expected the move will be announced by the government tomorrow when Micheál Martin addresses the nation on the possible changes to the reopening plan.

The Taoiseach has previously promised that all people in the 60-69 age cohort will be fully vaccinated by July 19.

Over four million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered, Professor Brian MacCraith has said.

HSE chief Paul Reid said that almost 350,000 doses were given last week.

Paul Reid said that in four of the past seven days, 54,000 doses were administered.

“Almost 110,000 of these were 2nd dose AstraZeneca. Another strong week ahead based on supplies,” he added.

Earlier today, the Department of Health announced that there have been 305 cases of Covid-19.

49 people are hospitalised with the virus, with 16 in intensive care units.