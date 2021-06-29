Reopening delay reaction: 'Anger and frustration' in hospitality sector over Nphet letter

The hospitality sector has hit out at reports of a further delay to reopening indoor dining.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says that the sector is angered by the latest delay, potentially a two-week delay.

Indoor dining had been due to reopen on July 5, however, the rise of the Delta variant is causing concerns.

Last night, Nphet recommended that the Government should "pause" the reopening of indoor dining and drinking until they can put a "robust" system in place to prove that people have either been vaccinated or have immunity.

The Green Party leader said this morning that the delay is likely.

Éamon Ryan said: “it is likely to be delayed. We have to make a decision in Cabinet, but yes, I would expect that.

He said the modelling presented by Nphet around the Delta variant was “worrying”.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said there is “anger and frustration” in the sector this morning.

He said that an option of allowing only vaccinated people to avail of indoor dining with be “problematic” and “discriminatory”.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that such a plan would not be workable.

“It also raises a number of legal questions around the discriminatory nature of what the Government is pressing forward here under the Equal Status Act.”

Unvaccinated staff

Mr Cummins said that one of the first question that came up centred around vaccinated patrons being served by unvaccinated staff indoors.

“Our staff is critical. And we want to make sure that we protect our staff, and we've always done so, during this Covid pandemic.

“That means that now the Government needs to fast track any vaccination of staff, if this is what the government is going to plan.”

He highlighted how hotels are operating as normal, “with no new introduction of a vaccine certificate to gain access into it" adding that staff there are unvaccinated and there have been no Delta variant outbreaks.

He added in a statement: “Restaurant, pub and café owners will now be placed in the unenviable, complex and difficult position of allowing vaccinated customers enter indoors and restricting non vaccinated customers to outdoor dining. Such a practice of refusing access to goods and services in currently illegal under equality acts.”

Mr Cummins has called for answers from the Government and said it needs to “reopen Indoor Hospitality with immediate effect in line with our colleagues in Northern Ireland and across Europe.”

Padraig Cribben, of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, said it is “very difficult to see how fully vaccinated policy would work.”