Q&A: What's happening with the big reopening?

With the return of indoor eating and drinking due in just six days, Taoiseach Micheál Martin is likely today to announce a delay of at least two weeks amid concerns over the so-called Delta variant of Covid-19.

Here is what we know about the day ahead.

Q. What was due to happen?

A. From next Monday, indoor hospitality was due to reopen, with weddings to go to 50 guests, household visits up to three households and the return of communions, confirmations and baptisms.

Monday would also see the reopening of bowling alleys, snooker halls, amusement arcades, ice-skating/roller skating rinks and children’s play centres, indoor waterparks, as well as increases of crowds at indoor and outdoor events.

Much, of that is now unlikely to go ahead.

Q. What is NPHET's issue with reopening?

A. NPHET's warning to the Government is stark and says that the Delta variant could, in fact, mean schools do not reopen in September, such is the difficulty of the situation.

In a "stark" and "grim" letter sent to the Government on Monday night, Nphet has predicted that we could see up to 2,170 Covid-related deaths across July, August and September as the Delta variant spreads across the country.

In a hammer blow to the hospitality sector, Nphet has also recommended that the Government should "pause" the reopening of indoor dining and drinking until they can put a "robust" system in place to prove that people have either been vaccinated or have immunity.

Q. Is the Delta variant dangerous?

A. While not necessarily more dangerous, the variant is more transmissible and the key is the race between its spread and the vaccine programme.

The Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant, was categorised as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on May 10.

Research from Public Health England has also shown that the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines among those who have only received one jab, though protection is higher for those who have received both doses.

The Delta variant has a transmission rate between 40% and 60% higher than the alpha variant (B117), which already had a 50% higher transmissibility than the original strain of the virus.

Q. What is the Government saying?

A. Transport Minister Éamon Ryan this morning all but confirmed that indoor dining would be delayed, but said the decision still has to be made. He said that reopening was "always going to be a step-by-step process".

Some in government have expressed surprise at the direness of the NPHET projections, while others have said that the decision of NPHET to reopen in June makes this decision somewhat confusing.





Q. What has the industry said?

A. Adrian Cummins – the chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland – said that the group feels allowing just vaccinated customers into indoor dining would be “problematic” and “discriminatory”. Others have called for a rethink of the NPHET advice and point out that hotels are serving customers indoors.

Q. What about weddings?

A. For now, the indication is that the increase in guest numbers at weddings will increase to 50. Outdoor sports crowds are also likely to increase from 100 to 200.

Q. When will we know?

A. An announcement from the Government is likely around 1pm.