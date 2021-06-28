Internal review of cancelled 999 calls 'does not go far enough'

An internal Garda review of thousands of cancelled domestic violence calls does not go far enough, and an independent review, with input from victims’ rights experts, is required to examine the consequences and restore public confidence, a number of groups have warned.

The National Women’s Council (NWC), Survivors Informing Services and Institutions (SISI), the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), and FLAC issued a joint statement today seeking an independent review of the cancelled 999 calls.

The call follows recent revelations that An Garda Síochána (AGS) cancelled thousands of emergency calls between January 2019 and October 2020, among them more than 3,000 calls relating to domestic violence.

Last week, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris appeared before the Policing Authority in relation to the cancelled calls and apologised to victims of domestic abuse for failing to provide an appropriate response.

The four organisations said today that an independent review was required to examine what led to the cancelled calls, and the implications for victims of domestic abuse.

An independent review is necessary to both bring clarity and transparency to what has occurred in AGS (An Garda Síochána), how this was able to occur without detection, the implications for those who sought an emergency response from gardai and for the systems within AGS,” the joint statement read.

An independent review, they said, would help restore public confidence, and should be carried out by the Policing Authority and involve the Garda Inspectorate and victims’ rights experts.

“While we recognise there is an ongoing internal review by AGS and that AGS are in the process of contacting all callers, which we believe should continue as a matter of urgency, we do not believe that this is sufficient nor will it lead to the systemic change necessary,” the statement read.

Founder of the SISI organisation, Marie-Louise Lynch, said the internal Garda inquiry “did not go far enough”, and that a “meaningful” independent review must involve the Garda Inspectorate and a collective of victims’ rights experts.

“It needs to go further than the Policing Authority and Garda Inspectorate, and must include victims’ rights experts if it is to be meaningful,” she said.

Ms Lynch said it was clear that the Garda response was not to a “best standard” and that greater transparency is needed around follow-up calls to domestic violence victims.

She said: “Who is making those follow-up calls and what procedures are being followed?

And what supports are being offered by An Garda Síochána if they have failed to meet the best standard in dealing with domestic violence calls?”

The failure to respond appropriately to emergency calls must be “front and centre” of any review to determine the possible consequences for victims, she said, pointing out that it can take up 35 assaults for a victim of domestic violence to make a call to emergency services.

Victims of domestic violence, Ms Lynch said, were “desperate” by the time they picked up the phone, but were left in a “dangerous situation” where calls were cancelled or their call was not followed up.

“When somebody calls the Gardaí and they have told the perpetrator that they have made that call and there’s no follow-up; that person is left in great danger,” she said.