Indoor dining: What are other European countries doing?

Indoor dining, which had been expected to resume from July 5, is now expected to be pushed out by a further two weeks as a result of the increasing prevalence of the Delta variant.

But would a further delay to the resumption of indoor hospitality cause the Republic to be an outlier when compared to the rest of Europe?

Ireland

Under current rules, restaurants, bars and cafes are permitted to carry out table service outdoors to tables with a maximum of six people.

No indoor dining or drinking is permitted, with the exception of hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs, who can serve their residents indoors.

Currently, 35.4% of adults are fully vaccinated in the State as of June 20, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The 14-day incidence rate is 90.46 per 100,000, according to the ECDC, while a total of 4,989 Covid-related deaths have been reported.

Italy

In Italy, indoor dining reopened on June 1. Picture: iStock

In Italy, indoor dining reopened on June 1, though the premises must display a sign indicating the maximum number of people allowed inside at the same time.

Consumption at the table is always allowed and there is no limit to the number of people who may sit at the same outdoor table.

Up to a maximum of six non-cohabiting people may sit together indoors; there are no limits to the number of people of two families who decide to dine together at the same table.

As of June 20, 31.1% of those over 18 were fully vaccinated, according to the ECDC.

The 14-day incidence rate is 34.45 cases per 100,000 population while the country has reported a total of 127,270 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, the ECDC said.

France

After a seven-month ban, indoor dining resumed in France on June 9. File picture

After a seven-month ban, indoor dining resumed in France on June 9, albeit at half the establishment's seating capacity and with tables limited to a maximum of six people.

Outdoor terraces can open to full capacity, up from the 50% that was allowed since May 19, although patio dining is also limited to tables of six.

The 14-day incidence rate is 66.19 cases per 100,000 population, the ECDC said, while a total of 110,997 Covid-related deaths have been reported in the country as of Monday.

As of June 20, 31.9% of over-18s in France were fully vaccinated, the ECDC said.

Spain

In Spain, the resumption of indoor dining varied between regions over the past couple of months.

Currently, restaurants, bars and cafes in most regions are permitted to open from 6am to 1am, with indoor and outdoor dining allowed.

Nightclubs and other late-night venues are allowed to open in areas with low virus prevalence, until 3am with a maximum capacity of 50% indoors and 75% outdoors.

The current 14-day incidence rate is 120.69 cases per 100,000 population, according to the ECDC.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 80,689 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Spain.

Some 36.1% of adults have been fully vaccinated as of last week, according to the ECDC.

Germany

From Friday June 4, hospitality businesses could open their indoor spaces, but guests are required to provide a negative Covid test, proof of vaccination or proof of recent recovery from the virus.

Some 37.2% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to the ECDC.

The 14-day incidence rate is 25.06 per 100,000 population, while a total of 90,395 deaths have been recorded.