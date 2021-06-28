Lucky punter scoops €500,000 in Sunday night Lotto draw

Check your tickets! 
The winning ticket was sold in Dublin 

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 11:47
Steve Neville

A lucky punter has won half a million euro following Sunday night’s Daily Million Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Centra store in Island Key, East Road in East Wall Dublin 3.

Lotto bosses are urging players in the area to check their tickets.

The winning numbers for last night’s 9pm draw were: 1, 11, 13, 16, 31, 37 and the bonus was 3.

The win comes the day after a punter in Clare won €1m in Saturday’s Daily Millions main draw.

“Our Daily Million players are on a real roll at the moment,” said a National Lottery spokesperson.

“Last weekend saw two separate top prize winners in both the Daily Million and Plus games winning €1 million and €500,000 respectively.

“We are asking all of our Daily Million players especially in Co Clare and Dublin City to check their tickets and to contact our prize claims team so we can pay their prizes.” 

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

