Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in Dublin.

The body of a man in his 20s was found at Ushers Quay on Sunday.

Gardaí said that his body has been removed and a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

It is believed that the man was homeless.

Gardaí said that they will be investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

They added that enquiries ongoing.