Fire at Belfast recycling plant ‘started deliberately’

The blaze, at Duncrue Pass on an industrial estate in the north of the city, had been brought under control by Monday morning
Fire at Belfast recycling plant ‘started deliberately’

The fire service said it believes the blaze was started deliberately (Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service/@NIFRSOfficial/PA)

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 10:49
David Young, PA

A fire at a Belfast recycling plant is believed to have been started deliberately.

The blaze, at Duncrue Pass on an industrial estate in the north of the city, had been brought under control by Monday morning.

Eight fire service pumping appliances, one aerial appliance and one support vehicle attended the incident and worked through the night from around 10pm on Sunday to tackle it.

Six appliances and support vehicles remained at the scene on Monday morning.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander William Johnson said he believes the blaze was started deliberately.

He told the BBC that “good progress” had been made in tackling the flames, aided by very little wind in terms of weather conditions.

However he said there is “still a lot of work to be done due to the integrity of the building and contents of the building”.

He described the part of the site where the fire was as a waste recycling storage area.

“We haven’t made entry into the premises itself so we can’t determine that (cause of the fire) ultimately but currently we believe that it was a deliberate fire,” he said.

People are being urged to avoid the area where possible and those living and working nearby are advised to keep their windows closed.

Read More

Covid restrictions decision due tomorrow says Harris as country drifts 'towards not reopening' 

More in this section

Site of New National Maternity Hospital on Sisiters of Charity Land, St Vincent's University Hospital Harris is 'committed to' St Vincent's site for maternity hospital 
Brexit European Commission vice president to face questions on NI Protocol at Stormont committee
Recovery for Rescue 116 Continues Friday 24th March Appeal not to use inflatable toys at the beach after two girls swept out to sea
fire#northern irelandplace: northern ireland
Garda stock

Gardaí investigating discovery of body in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices