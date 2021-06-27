Two young girls rescued after being swept out to sea on inflatable toy

Two girls are receiving medical attention this evening after they were rescued off Silver Strand beach in Wicklow.

The girls' families became concerned about their safety while they were in the water on an inflatable toy.

Two men who were on the beach with the families went into the water to help them while Wicklow RNLI were contacted.

The quick-thinking men were able to get the girls up onto some rocks near the beach.

The Inshore lifeboat arrived at 5.38pm and was able to locate them, taking all four from the rocks.

Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 116 stood overhead and once the group were safely on the lifeboat, the winchman was lowered onto the boat to carry out a medical assessment.

It was decided the two girls needed further medical attention and they were taken by helicopter to Dublin Airport where they were met by an ambulance and taken to hospital.

The two men were brought back to Wicklow harbour where they were praised for their quick intervention.

Tommy Dover, Wicklow RNLI press officer, said it was the quick actions by the men that led to the positive outcome.

Mr Dover urged people visiting beaches this summer not to use inflatable toys.