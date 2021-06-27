House destroyed and two hospitalised in oil tank blaze

House destroyed and two hospitalised in oil tank blaze

The blaze was quickly brought under control, but one house was destroyed (PA)

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 21:50
David Young, PA

A house was destroyed and a resident and firefighter were taken to hospital after a major oil tank fire in Co Armagh.

The fire broke out at the rear of terraced houses in the village of Bessbrook near Newry on Sunday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the fire spread rapidly after two oil tanks ruptured.

The fire service said several gas cylinders also exploded.

Fire crews from four stations – Newry, Warrenpoint, Newtownhamilton and Portadown – attended the scene.

The NIFRS said the blaze was quickly brought under control, but one house was destroyed and three others sustained heat and smoke damage.

The NIFRS said the resident and firefighter were taken to hospital as a “precaution”.

Dramatic footage of the blaze posted on social media by the fire service shows huge plumes of smoke engulfing the properties.

Read More

Team tackles 'Cork's dirtiest beach' one broken beer bottle at a time

More in this section

Government to get Nphet advice on indoor dining within 48 hours  Government to get Nphet advice on indoor dining within 48 hours 
Med-like weather predicted for most of this week Med-like weather predicted for most of this week
Garda stock Woman, 30s, killed in single-car collision overnight
fireplace: northern ireland
Hospital cleanliness

Taoiseach rules out compulsory purchase of new maternity hospital site

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices