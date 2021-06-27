House destroyed and two hospitalised in oil tank blaze

A house was destroyed and a resident and firefighter were taken to hospital after a major oil tank fire in Co Armagh.
The fire broke out at the rear of terraced houses in the village of Bessbrook near Newry on Sunday afternoon.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the fire spread rapidly after two oil tanks ruptured.
The fire service said several gas cylinders also exploded.
Major fire incident Camlough, Newry 27 June. Two oil tanks ruptured spreading the fire to four properties. Appliances from four stations attended and quickly brought the fire under control. A resident and a Firefighter have been brought to hospital as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/J29aFXaDVV— Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) June 27, 2021
Fire crews from four stations – Newry, Warrenpoint, Newtownhamilton and Portadown – attended the scene.
The NIFRS said the blaze was quickly brought under control, but one house was destroyed and three others sustained heat and smoke damage.
The NIFRS said the resident and firefighter were taken to hospital as a “precaution”.
Dramatic footage of the blaze posted on social media by the fire service shows huge plumes of smoke engulfing the properties.