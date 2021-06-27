Taoiseach rules out compulsory purchase of new maternity hospital site

Taoiseach rules out compulsory purchase of new maternity hospital site

A general view of St Vincent’s University Hospital in south Dublin (PA)

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 16:53
David Young, PA

The Taoiseach has ruled out using a compulsory purchase order to acquire the site of the new National Maternity Hospital.

Micheál Martin said such a process to take ownership of the land earmarked for the facility at the St Vincent’s Hospital site could take up to six years.

Mr Martin also said relocating the new hospital to a different site was not on the cards.

The planned relocation of the hospital from Dublin’s Holles Street to a site at Elm Park co-located with St Vincent’s Hospital has been mired in controversy linked to governance and ownership issues.

That land is owned by the Religious Sisters of Charity order.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (PA)

The order has said it intends to gift the 29 acres of land to the Irish people, with ownership being transferred to a new independent charity, St Vincent’s Holdings.

Critics of the arrangements have questioned the independence of that charity and raised concern whether the hospital will operate under a Catholic ethos, with resultant consequences for the provision of abortion services.

Mr Martin, in an interview with RTÉ, said there could be no perception of the new hospital being influenced by a religious ethos.

“There can be no semblance, or even perception, that other influences, religious influences or whatever, can override what’s legally available in this state,” Mr Martin said.

“The women of Ireland are entitled to all legal available services and will be and we can provide for that too as a Government if necessary.”

Under current plans, the Government will fund the development of the new hospital building, which it will own, but it will not own the land on which it is built.

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group has rejected calls to sell the land, saying it must own it “for the delivery of integrated patient care”. It intends to lease it to the Government on a long-term arrangement.

Mr Martin said his preference would be for the state to own the facility “lock, stock and barrel”.

The Taoiseach said he also had issues with the governance arrangements at St Vincent’s and wanted more public representation on the hospital group’s board.

He said the issues around ownership of the land needed to be “ironed out” and he made clear that the Government had not yet signed a lease.

Mr Martin said liens – a form of creditor security – could be put on the property to enable the state to recover its investments in the hospital.

“I don’t believe a new site is on the cards, I certainly don’t,” he said.

“And I don’t believe in compulsory purchase orders either because it could take another five or six years.”

Mr Martin urged all sides in the matter to strive for a resolution.

“I think people need to hear what we’re saying from the Government side, work for the resolution of this,” he said.

“I’ve been honest and straight about this in respect to the Government’s perspective.

“I think other stakeholders need to be as well and need to get real too in terms of the realities of the modern era.”

Read More

Limerick woman shares student digs with her mother and sister after they were evicted 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Mar 29, 2021 Northern Ireland hits two million vaccine jabs landmark
Rise in numbers in ICU as Government ponders delay to indoor reopening Rise in numbers in ICU as Government ponders delay to indoor reopening
Extras urgently sought for Kerry film starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman Extras urgently sought for Kerry film starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman
hospital#national maternity hospitalplace: republic of ireland
Garda stock

Woman, 30s, killed in single-car collision overnight

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices