Woman, 30s, killed in single-car collision overnight

A woman in her 30s, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman, 30s, killed in single-car collision overnight

The road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 15:20
Michelle McGlynn

A woman has been killed following a single-car collision in Castlenugent, Co Longford last night.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident involving a car at Lisryan at 10.30am.

A woman in her 30s, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene and the road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm on Saturday evening and 10.30am this morning to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Gardaí on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Limerick woman shares student digs with her mother and sister after they were evicted 

More in this section

Extras urgently sought for Kerry film starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman Extras urgently sought for Kerry film starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman
Home with sleeping children targeted in Derry petrol bomb attack Home with sleeping children targeted in Derry petrol bomb attack
Reports government is erring towards delay in re-opening 'not entirely accurate,' Taoiseach says Reports government is erring towards delay in re-opening 'not entirely accurate,' Taoiseach says
Woman, 30s, killed in single-car collision overnight

Rise in numbers in ICU as Government ponders delay to indoor reopening

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices