Woman, 30s, killed in single-car collision overnight

A woman has been killed following a single-car collision in Castlenugent, Co Longford last night.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident involving a car at Lisryan at 10.30am.

A woman in her 30s, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene and the road is currently closed to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 6pm on Saturday evening and 10.30am this morning to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Gardaí on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.