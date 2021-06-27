Oireachtas spends €1.8m on sittings in Convention Centre

It is understood the majority of the spend is associated with broadcasting operations from the Dublin city venue
The Oireachtas has rejected calls to return to Leinster House presently, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl stating it would result in an “unacceptable risk to all in our parliamentary community”. Picture: Maxwells

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 09:14
Nicole Glennon

The Oireachtas has spent more than €1.8m on its use of the National Convention Centre since June last year.

The figures, released to The Sunday Times under Freedom of Information legislation reveal at least €1,697,867.68 has been spent for use of the Centre beside the River Liffey in Dublin. An additional €139,649.21 was spent on fit-out costs.

The figures relate to the period from June 1, 2020, to May 26 of this year, when the Dáil moved to the convention centre during the first wave of the pandemic.

It is understood the majority of the spend is associated with broadcasting operations. The Convention Centre does not charge rent for use of the facility.

The Oireachtas has rejected calls to return to Leinster House presently, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl stating it would result in an “unacceptable risk to all in our parliamentary community”.

