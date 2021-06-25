Midwife criticises hospital visiting restrictions for partners

A midwife who gave birth this month has criticised hospital visiting restrictions, saying the benefits of her partner’s support outweigh the risks.

Avril Coffey, who worked at Cork University Maternity Hospital until 2019, gave birth to a baby boy fewer than two weeks ago at the hospital.

I feel like the restrictions stole the joy out of our pregnancy, to be honest," she said.

Ms Coffey said she is aware of risks from Covid, including the rare condition of Covid placentitis, which has been linked to stillbirths.

But she said: “Even though the incidence of Covid placentitis was very concerning, there are ways and means around it.

My partner Robert and I are in the same household. Why couldn’t he get PCR-tested around my due date?”

She said she has heard of women risking their health by labouring longer at home because they are anxious about going to hospital alone.

She also said for women having twins, support in the hospital is crucial.

“As midwives, we would be lost without them [partners],"she said.

"It is one of the first things we would ask — is someone coming in to see you today? He might be able to help while she has a shower, or with the feeding.”

Avril Coffey with baby Alexander in CUMH.

Another mother who gave birth at CUMH in May last year, and is now pregnant again, said she is very disappointed some restrictions are still in place.

Aoife Shinnick’s first pregnancy was classed as high-risk.

“I had to attend all of those appointments alone up to the hospital," she said. "I was going in every week, it was very distressing.”

Her baby was born by emergency caesarean section. Ms Shinnick recalls frantically texting “Run now” to her husband Andy, who was in the car park.

She found being alone in hospital after the c-section incredibly difficult.

“We need to get the restrictions lifted," she said.

There’s a team of us now with [maternity advocacy group] AIMS Ireland, we are organising more protests in July and August.”

AIMS Ireland chairwoman Kyrisa Lynch said she wants risk assessments for visiting published on hospital websites.

“It is great partners can now come to more scans,” she said. "It’s about emotional support for women, but also so partners can have some engagement with the process of becoming a parent."

Based on emails AIMS has received from new fathers, she said restrictions are also affecting men’s mental health.

A spokesperson for the Ireland South Women and Infants Directorate, which includes hospitals in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Tipperary, said they are compliant with HSE guidance.

This means partners at the 20-week scan, attending from “established labour” to birth, including caesarean sections, and staying after the birth on labour wards or in theatre recovery.

Daily partner visits happen at all units, she said, including one parent at a time visiting the Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

Starting from Monday, partners can attend all scans at the early pregnancy clinic and the booking scan in CUMH. This is in line with an expanded HSE policy announced yesterday.