Coveney considers retaining up to 700 military staff due for retirement 

Ahead of a major Naval Service recruitment drive which starts tomorrow, Defence Minister Simon Coveney is “looking at” the possibility of retaining up to 700 military personnel who were due to retire at the end of 2022.

The staff were set to be forced to leave their posts in December of next year because they were subject to shorter contracts issued by the Department of Defence post-1994.

Mr Coveney said he recognises that older people are “getting fitter” and this is a consideration he will take into account and discuss with the representative organisations, Raco for the officers and PDForra for other ranks. Many of the personnel are highly experienced NCOs.

Currently, the Naval Service has fewer than 850 personnel, including a number in training, and is supposed to have a minimum of 1,094.

For the next 10 days, starting tomorrow, Mr Coveney said the Naval Service is launching “a tailored recruitment drive targeted at potential inductees to tackle the current shortfall in personnel".

'Pop-up' recruitment centre

As part of the initiative, over the weekend LÉ Roisín will be berthed at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin, acting as “a pop-up” recruitment centre.

Mr Coveney said he is challenging young people to think of it as a career which he maintained is “enormously rewarding”.

The military is currently short of about 1,000 personnel across the Army, Air Corps and Naval Service and Mr Coveney admits there are "challenges” in addressing this.

He said he is happy to look again at the Sea-going Service Commitment Scheme (SSCS), which he introduced last year.

The loyalty payment of €10,000 to sign up for two years' sea patrols was not made available to those with less than three years' service.

Two-tier navy

This meant that 40% of Naval Service personnel were not eligible and the representative associations said this created a two-tier navy.

Mr Coveney added, however, that to expand any such allowances or create new ones will be dependent on reaching agreement with the Department for Public Expenditure and Reform.

He made his comments shortly after disembarking from LÉ George Bernard Shaw after participating in an overnight patrol from Dún Laoghaire to Haulbowline, Co Cork. He was accompanied on the ship by the secretary general of the Department of Defence, Jacqui McCrum.

He said he wanted to experience a patrol first-hand, to speak with the ship's crew and witness “the enormous responsibility attached to the maritime service branch of the Defence Forces".

Mr Coveney also congratulated the Naval Service on getting a 'Medal of Excellence' from the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre – Narcotics, MAOC-N, based in Lisbon, which is the main centre in Europe for countering seaborne drugs shipments.

Naval Service intelligence identified the vessel Odyssey 227 as a suspected drug-running ship and when it was boarded by the Spanish authorities off the Canary Islands earlier this month, they found €250m of hashish onboard.