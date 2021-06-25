New school bus places ‘will not solve ticket scramble’

An Opposition TD has warned that changes to the school transport system that will see fewer than 70 extra places allocated in each county on average will not address the “annual scramble” for concessionary bus tickets.

The Department of Education has announced that it will accommodate an additional 1,800 post-primary pupils who otherwise would not have had a place this September.

According to the department, the technical working group has recommended that the school transport scheme is maintained as it currently operates, pending the outcome of the full review, but with temporary alleviation measures in place.

However, figures released under a parliamentary question to Labour TD Seán Sherlock show that more than 23,000 new applications for school transport were made for the upcoming school year.

This includes 20,454 applications from mainstream students and a further 2,429 from students with additional educational needs.

The decision of the preliminary report of the steering group to largely maintain the school transport system as is in the interim is “deeply flawed”, according to Mr Sherlock.

An additional 1,800 places across the State could see the county of Cork gain a mere additional 69 places across routes,” he said.

“Families need results on this. The annual scramble for concessionary tickets is unedifying and not fair to families,” he said, adding that the Government knows this.

“That we have waited since October 2019 for the results of this review, and the response 'everything is fine, work away' is not good enough.”

“These moves won’t deliver for families, we need more capacity added.”

In response to a parliamentary question from Mr Sherlock, education minister Norma Foley confirmed that the school transport scheme nationally operated at a cost of more than €224.7m.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said the temporary alleviation measures allow for funds to be allocated to areas where there is a significant number of post-primary students who apply and pay on time who are attending their second-nearest school.

This will result in transport being provided for an estimated additional 1,800 post-primary pupils in the 2021/2022 school year, who otherwise would not be accommodated under the scheme," he said.

This arrangement will be in place for the coming school year pending completion of the full review of the School Transport Scheme, he added.