Fresh warnings over 'inappropriate' facilities for long-term homeless

New figures show 7,991 people were homeless in May, with one charity stating 67% of single homeless adults in Dublin are now spending over six months in emergency housing situations which it deems “inappropriate” for longer-term stays.

The overall monthly tally fell by 91 people compared to the April report, but Dublin Simon said there was an issue in the capital with people remaining for lengthy periods in accommodation designed for short-term stays.

The latest figures showed 5,843 adults and 2,148 children were living in emergency accommodation in May. The overall figure includes 928 families.

Some 688 of those families are in Dublin and 5,713 people in total were in emergency accommodation in May, an 8% decrease on May last year. However, Dublin Simon said the reliance on shorter-term accommodation meant some people were at risk of "institutionalisation".

The Dublin Simon Community provides six supported temporary accommodation services in partnership with local authorities across Dublin, Wicklow and Louth, with the charity saying it viewed these locations as vital “triage” points in exiting homelessness.

However, the manager of Dublin Simon’s Longfields Emergency Service, James Hinchon, said: “Emergency accommodation is intended for exactly that — emergencies. It is not a home.

Sharing rooms, living spaces with 20 or 30 people is not the long-term goal, and studies have shown that the longer people spend in these places, the greater the risk to their health and future.

"Feelings of detachment and isolation are strong, especially now in a pandemic environment when people do not have the same flexibility to connect with friends and family.

“We work with our clients on their independent living skills to prepare them for tenancies, but the risk of institutionalisation is still huge."

Tents outside the William Conyngham Plunket statue just metres away from Government offices. Picture: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

While many clients do move on, Dublin Simon warned that any resumption in tourism will impact on housing supply.

The region with the second-highest number of people in emergency accommodation in May was the South West, with 414 people homeless in Cork City and County, and 81 in Kerry.

The latest figures come after a major new report launched earlier this week by Focus Ireland, which showed that more than 38,000 people here experienced homelessness over a seven-year period, and that over a similar timeframe more than €1bn was spent in trying to mitigate the problem.

The latest monthly figures show more than half of all those experiencing homelessness in May were staying in private emergency accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, and that more than half were aged 25 to 44.

Focus Ireland called on the Government to issue a specific strategy to address family homelessness, stressing it must be a priority as it prepares to launch its 'Housing for All' strategy, the successor to Rebuilding Ireland.

The charity said it was “deeply alarmed” that the number of families entering homelessness for the month of May has increased for the second consecutive month.