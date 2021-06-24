NI health minister accuses DUP of blocking organ donation legislation

Under current law, organ donation proceeds only where someone has given their express consent
NI health minister accuses DUP of blocking organ donation legislation

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann voiced frustration at the blockage to the legislation on Thursday. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 20:52
Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland’s health minister has accused the DUP of blocking new legislation around organ donation.

Robin Swann is proposing a Bill that would mean people automatically became donors unless they specifically say otherwise.

Northern Ireland remains the last part of the UK without a soft opt-out system.

Under current law, organ donation proceeds only where someone has given their express consent, such as having signed the Organ Donor Register.

Mr Swann voiced frustration at the blockage to the legislation on Thursday when it was again not approved by the Stormont Executive.

He said that if it is not approved soon there will not be enough time left in this Assembly mandate for it to become law.

“This is the challenge I’ve put to the Executive, I’ve now written twice to the first and deputy first ministers even looking at urgent procedure to get this to the next stage,” he told the BBC.

“It is frustrating for me as a minister, this issue was first brought to the assembly in 2016.”

He said he believes the DUP is opposed to the law changing as a “point of principle”.

New legislation around adoption has also not been approved.

The chairman of the Stormont Health Committee also expressed his concern around the matter.

Colm Gildernew urged the Health Minister to “act urgently”, describing both as “important pieces of legislation”.

Read More

NI to introduce Covid vaccine passport scheme 

More in this section

Policing Authority raises 'intense frustration' with gardaí over 999 calls controversy Policing Authority raises 'intense frustration' with gardaí over 999 calls controversy
Sir Declan Morgan speech NI most senior judge suggests terrorist sentence guidelines could help combat organised crime
Diagnostics of pregnancy HSE advises maternity hospitals to further ease visiting restrictions
organdonationplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Sun Jun 20, 2021

NI to introduce Covid vaccine passport scheme 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices