Fresh inquest to be held into death of west Belfast teenager almost 46 years ago

The inquest into the shooting of Leo Norney will take place in November
Leo Norney was shot by the Army in disputed circumstances in Turf Lodge in September 1975.

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 15:32
Rebecca Black, PA

A fresh inquest into the death of a west Belfast teenager shot by the Army in disputed circumstances almost 46 years ago is to be held in November.

Leo Norney died following the incident in Turf Lodge in September 1975.

Soldiers from the Black Watch regiment claimed the 17-year-old was a gunman who had opened fire on them.

This account was rejected by people in the area who insisted Leo was an innocent victim of an unprovoked attack.

Soldiers involved in the shooting were later convicted in relation to separate incidents in west Belfast related to fabrication of evidence involving planting of ammunition.

The original coroner’s probe into Mr Norney’s death in 1976 returned an open verdict.

A fresh inquest is to be held at Banbridge court house in November, a preliminary hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday.

