Department of Agriculture refuses to release documents on contested fisheries inquiry

The Department of Agriculture is refusing to release correspondence with the European Commission on an ‘administrative inquiry’ into Irish fish landings that has been roundly refuted by the sector.

The 2019 inquiry conducted by the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) for the commission suggested that catches were being manipulated and misreported and led to the Irish Control Plan being revoked and a new ‘weigh at pier’ rule being imposed in April.

The Irish Examiner sought correspondence under the Freedom of Information Act between Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and the commission and SFPA, including a letter from fisheries commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius, last December.

This week, however, the department refused the request on the grounds that the information would prejudice its work, adversely affect industrial relations, or disclose intentions in any negotiations.

Disclosure 'prohibited'

The department said disclosure of correspondence relating to the inquiry was “prohibited” under EU law.

“The documents refused relate to an ongoing administrative inquiry and so cannot be released at this time,” the department said, adding it was “satisfied” that the public interest was better served by denying access to the records.

The contested inquiry is among a range of issues that have led to protests by the sector.

Brendan Byrne from the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association said there was a lack of transparency around the inquiry, with the Government and the commission refusing to furnish information to the sector.

“The revocation of the control plan is based on evidence that is unseen and unshared with the entire fishing industry," said Mr Byrne. "We don’t know the charges or the level of evidence against us."

“The fishing industry is extremely angry at how we’ve been treated. We’re all equal but for some strange reason the EU and the Government are treating fishers as lesser citizens,” he added.