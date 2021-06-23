Researchers must declare if they have been disciplined for bullying or sexual harassment under new funding rules

Researchers applying for funding will now have to declare they have not been sanctioned for bullying or sexual harassment under a new policy aimed at tackling harassment in the sector
Researchers must declare if they have been disciplined for bullying or sexual harassment under new funding rules

Under the new policy, colleges and universities hosting IRC awardees must deal swiftly and appropriately with allegations or incidents of bullying, harassment, or sexual harassment. File picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 14:45
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Researchers applying for funding will now have to declare they have not been sanctioned for bullying or sexual harassment under a new policy aimed at tackling harassment in the sector.

The Irish Research Council (IRC) has today launched a new bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment policy setting out guidelines for researchers and institutions in receipt of its funding.

Under the new policy, colleges and universities hosting IRC awardees must deal swiftly and appropriately with allegations or incidents of bullying, harassment, or sexual harassment.

Institutions are now expected to advise the IRC when an allegation against a researcher in receipt of its funding has been upheld, or where an upheld allegation involves an academic supervisor of a postgraduate or postdoctoral researcher who receives funding from the IRC.

All researchers applying for funding to the IRC must also now declare that they have not had an allegation of bullying and/or harassment upheld against them for which there is a current disciplinary warning or sanction in place.

All academic supervisors and mentors must also self-certify that they have not had an allegation of bullying and/or harassment upheld against them for which there is a current disciplinary warning or sanction in place.

Bullying, harassment, and sexual harassment can be prevalent for early-career researchers and established academics, as well as undergraduate students, according to Peter Brown, director of the IRC.

“No workplace or campus is safe unless everyone is safe, and the research system is no different.” 

Our new policy aims to send a clear message to all those involved in the research system that bullying and harassment are not acceptable.” 

The IRC’s new policy ties in with moves in the wider higher education system to tackle bullying and harassment.

All higher education institutions are now required to have developed specific institutional action plans on tackling sexual violence and harassment.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and his department have also been working with the Higher Education Authority (HEA) to launch a survey of staff and students, focused on sexual harassment and violence.

Mr Harris said: “This new Irish Research Council policy sends out a clear message to all research participants and I would like to thank them for their commitment to creating a safe environment to work and research free from harassment or bullying.”

Read More

Fianna Fáil investigating complaints in youth wing after departures over 'toxic atmosphere'

More in this section

Minister Paschal Donohoe announcement regarding Bank of Ireland trading plan State could make €700m from sale of BOI shares
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Rate of vaccination to drop by 40% in July as supply lines tighten
Veteran broadcaster Ciarán Mullooly retires from RTÉ after 36 years in the industry Veteran broadcaster Ciarán Mullooly retires from RTÉ after 36 years in the industry
bullyingsexual harassmentorganisation: irish research council
Researchers must declare if they have been disciplined for bullying or sexual harassment under new funding rules

Taoiseach warns compulsory purchase order could result in National Maternity Hospital never being built

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices