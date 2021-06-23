Veteran broadcaster Ciarán Mullooly retires from RTÉ after 36 years in the industry

The broadcaster said the weekly routine of the job has changed “quite significantly” during the pandemic
RTE Midlands Correspondent Ciaran Mullooly is retiring from the national broadcaster.

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 11:51
Nicole Glennon

RTÉ midlands correspondent Ciaran Mullooly is putting down the microphone after 25 years in the role. 

The veteran journalist has been in the industry for more than three decades, beginning his career with the Longford Leader newspaper as a junior reporter in 1985 before moving into television in 1993 where he worked on Ear to the Ground.

In a statement, the father of two said the last 15 months of his career have been among the toughest periods of his 36 years in journalism - both personally and professionally.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought us all in journalism face to face with huge loss and suffering, many have lost friends and loved ones, many have encountered serious illness and the restrictions have taken us away from the part of the job we loved most - the daily face to face meetings and social interaction with men and women in all walks of life.” 

The broadcaster said the weekly routine of the job has changed “quite significantly” and the memories of the last 15 months will be difficult to erase.

"I am leaving RTÉ News with some regret," he admitted but said he also has considerable optimism for the future.

It has been “a great pleasure” to cover events of all shapes and sizes throughout the years, he said, reporting on some of “the happiest and the saddest of occasions.” 

"Many people will know that, throughout my time in journalism, I have also worked extensively as a volunteer in the area of community development and social enterprise - most notably in recent times in my home community of Ballyleague & Lanesborough on the Roscommon-Longford border where we have developed a unique social enterprise to provide valuable support services for people with disability.

"For 30 years I have worked in the community and voluntary sector as well as the Lions club - in areas such as health and well being, rural tourism, sport and recreation.” 

Mr Mullolly said he has always had the desire to extend his role in these areas and he plans to take up a new role in the areas of community development and social enterprise following his voluntary retirement from the national broadcaster.

The Roscommon native will pick up the microphone for RTÉ for the last time this Sunday.

